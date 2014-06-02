WHAT IS HAPPENING IN UKRAINE? – WAS PASSIERT IN DER UKRAINE?

Young mother and baby, killed by shelling, Gorlovka, July 27, 2014 Junge Mutter und Baby, getötet durch Granatenbeschuss in Gorlovka, 27. Juli 2014

Photo: Oleg Zheliabin-Nezhinskiy

These sites showing war as it is with it’s destructions and killed people for visitors 18 + only!

Diese Seiten, die den Krieg zeigen, wie er wirklich ist, nur für Besucher über 18!

● Photos of casualities (18 +) / Fotos von Opfern (18 +)

● Photos of destruction / Fotos von Zerstörungen

● Longer text / Längerer Text

There is no special order by date or by subject, please scroll down the whole page

Keine besondere Ordnung nach dem Datum oder dem Inhalt, bitte ganz durchscrollen

● Ukraine Preface – Vorrede

Why this website?

Warum diese Webseite?

●● Photos of victims of the war

Fotos von Opfern des Krieges

Why such photos?

Warum solche Fotos?

● UNSERE Toten in der Ukraine

OUR victims in Ukraine (in German)

● Propaganda

Propaganda and truth related to images and films

Propaganda und Wahrheit bei Bildern und Filmen

● Ukraine 1

The victims of shelling the city of Gorlovka at July, 27 and a message for humanity and peace

Die Opfer des Granatenbeschusses der Stadt Gorlovka am 27. Juli und eine Botschaft von Menschlichkeit und Frieden

● Ukraine 1 A – Gorlovka

Gorlovka on July 27, 2014. Kristina and Kira and other victims

Gorlovka am 27. Juli 2014. Kristina und Kira und andere Opfer

● Ukraine 1 B

Kristina and Kira. A letter to Marina Poroshenko

Kristina und Kira. Ein Brief an Marina Poroshenko

● Ukraine 1 C

Kristina and Kira. “Who gave the order to kill my children?“

Kristina und Kira.“Wer gab den Befehl, meine Kinder zu töten?”

Kristina and Kira. Fight for Justice

Kristina und Kira. Kampf um Gerechtigkeit

Gorlovka End of July / Beginning of August 2014

Gorlovka Ende Juli / Anfang August 2014

●●● Ukraine 2

The shelling of cities: What that means

Der Granatenbeschuss auf Städte: Was das bedeutet

●● Ukraine 3

What mass media tell us and what war really means

Was uns die Massenmedien erzählen und was der Krieg wirklich bedeutet

●●● Ukraine 4

Gorlovka – a tortured city

Gorlovka – eine gefolterte Stadt

●● Ukraine 5

What politicians tell us and what war really means

Was uns Politiker erzählen und was der Krieg wirklich bedeutet

● Ukraine 6

Victims of shelling at Lugansk, July 18 and 24, 2014

Opfer des Beschusses in Lugansk, 18. und 24. Juli 2014

● Ukraine 6 A

Shelling of Severodonetsk and Karlovka, July 2014

Bombardierung von Severodonezk und Karlowka, Juli 2014

●● Ukraine 6 B

Shelling at Lugansk, July 14, 2014

Bombardierung von Lugansk, 14. Juli 2014

●● Ukraine 7

More victims and destructions

Mehr Opfer und Zerstörungen

●● Ukraine 8

Destructions and victims at Donezk, August 2014

Zerstörungen und Opfer in Donezk, August 2014

● Ukraine 9

Destructions and victims at Donezk, August 9, 2014

Zerstörungen und Opfer in Donezk, 9. August 2014

Shelling of Donezk, August 14 and 15, 2014

Granatenbeschuss von Donezk, 14. und 15. August 2014

Gorlovka, The tortured city II

Gorlovka – Die gefolterte Stadt, II

●● Ukraine 12

Shelling of Lugansk

Granatenbeschuss von Lugansk

●● Ukraine 13

Mortar Shelling of Petrovsky, August 2, 2014

Mörserbeschuss von Petrovsky, 2. August 2014

●● Ukraine 14

Artillery shelling of Marinka, July 12, 2014

Artilleriebeschuss von Marinka, 12. Juli 2014

● Ukraine 15

Shelling of Zugres, August 13, 2014

Beschuss von Zugres, 13. August 2014

● Ukraine 16

Shelling of Donezk, Aug. 16, part I

Beschuss von Donezk, 16. Aug., Teil I

● Ukraine 17

Shelling of Donezk, Aug. 16, part II

Beschuss von Donezk, 16. Aug., Teil II

● Ukraine 18

Air attack at Lugansk, June 2, 2014, part I

Luftangriff auf Lugansk, 2. Juni 2014, Teil I

●● Ukraine 19

Air attack at Lugansk, June 2, 2014, part II

Luftangriff auf Lugansk, 2. Juni 2014, Teil II

● Ukraine 20

Destructions, destructions, destructions

Zerstörungen, Zerstörungen, Zerstörungen

●● Ukraine 21

Makeevka shelled, Aug. 18, 2014

Bombardierung von Makeevka, 18. Aug. 2014

●● Ukraine 22

The bombing of Kondrashkovke, July 2, 2014, part I

Die Bombardierung von Kondrashkovke, 2. Juli 2014, Teil I

●● Ukraine 23

The bombing of Kondrashkovke, July 2, 2014, part II

Die Bombardierung von Kondrashkovke, 2. Juli 2014, Teil II

●● Ukraine 24

The bombing of Donezk, August 27 and 28, 2014

Die Bombardierung von Donezk, 27. und 28. August 2014

●● Ukraine 25

The bombing of Donezk, August 27 and 28, 2014

Die Bombardierung von Donezk, 27. und 28. August 2014

● Ukraine 26

The bombing of Donezk, August 27, 2014

Die Bombardierung von Donezk, 27. August 2014

● Ukraine 27

Air attack at Snishnoje, July 15, 2014

Luftangriff auf Snishnoje, 15. Juli 2014

Ukraine 28

Air attack at Snishnoje, July 15, 2014

Luftangriff auf Snishnoje, 15. Juli 2014

●● Ukraine 29

Lugansk permanently bombed

Lugansk wird ständig bombardiert

● Ukraine 30

Willy Wimmer on the Ukraine crisis (in German)

Willy Wimmer über die Ukraine-Krise

● Ukraine 31

Truck with refugees came under fire, near Lugansk, Aug. 18, 2014

LKW mit Flüchtlingen geriet unter Feuer, bei Lugansk, 18. Aug. 2014

●● Ukraine 32

Various images of victims

Verschiedene Bilder von Kriegsopfern

● Ukraine 33

Destructions after the shelling of Lugansk August 20, 2014

Zerstörungen nach der Bombardierung von Lugansk am 20. August 2014

●● Ukraine 34

After the cease fire: Pictures from Lugansk and Ilovajsk

Nach dem Waffenstillstand: Bilder aus Lugansk und Ilovajsk

● Ukraine 35

Lugansk, July 28: Old people’s home under fire

Lugansk, 28. Juli: Altersheim unter Feuer

●● Ukraine 36

Shelling of Donezk Sept. 14, 2014

Bombardierung von Donezk am 14. Sept. 2014

●● Ukraine 37

Shelling of Donezk Sept. 15, 2014

Bombardierung von Donezk am 15. Sept. 2014

● Ukraine 38

Commentary on the planned frontier wall, 16. September (only German)

Kommentar zur geplanten Grenzmauer, 16. September

● Ukraine 39

Shelling of Donezk Sept. 12, Sept., 18, 2014

Bombardierung von Donezk am 12. und 18. Sept. 2014

● Ukraine 40

A new propaganda piece from Ukrainian TV: a mass-grave near Lugansk, Sept. 9, 2014

Ein neues Propagandastück des ukrainischen Fernsehens: Ein Massengrab bei Lugansk, 9. Sept. 2014

●● Ukraine 41

The morgue of Lugansk, Sept. 8, 2014

Das Leichenhaus von Lugansk, 8. September, 2014

●● Ukraine 42

Slaviansk: Mortar Shelling by Ukrainian troops, May, 2014

Mörserbeschuss durch die ukrainischen Truppen, Mai 2014

●● Ukraine 43

Slaviansk: Mortar Shelling by Ukrainian troops, June 9, 2014

Mörserbeschuss durch die ukrainischen Truppen, 9. Juni 2014

● Ukraine 44

Slaviansk: Mortar Shelling by Ukrainian troops, June 10, 2014

Mörserbeschuss durch die ukrainischen Truppen, 10. Juni 2014

●● Ukraine 45

Slaviansk: Mortar Shelling by Ukrainian troops, June 20–29, 2014

Mörserbeschuss durch die ukrainischen Truppen, 20.–29. Juni 2014

● Ukraine 46

Slaviansk: Mortar Shelling by Ukrainian troops, June 30, 2014, part I

Mörserbeschuss durch die ukrainischen Truppen, 30. Juni 2014, Teil I

●● Ukraine 47

Slaviansk: Mortar Shelling by Ukrainian troops, June 30, 2014, part II

Mörserbeschuss durch die ukrainischen Truppen, 30. Juni 2014, Teil II

● Ukraine 48

Alexander Solzhenitsyn foresees the Ukraine crisis

Alexander Solschenizyn sieht die Ukrainekrise lange voraus

● Ukraine 49

Wer trägt die Schuld an den Toten in der Ukraine?

● Ukraine 50

Die Einschätzung der Lage von NATO-Geheimdienstlern (only in German)

● Ukraine 51

Yenakievo, Sept. 3, 2014 – Morgue at Saporoshje, Sept. 8, 2014 – Other casualities

Jenakiewo, 3. Sept. 2014 – Leichenhaus in Saporoshje, 8. Sept. 2014 – Weitere Opfer

● Ukraine 52

Shelling of Donetsk, January 18, 2015

Bombardierung von Donezk, 18. Januar 2015

●● Ukraine 53

Shelling of Gorlovka, January 18, 2015

Bombardierung von Gorlowka, 18. Januar 2015

●● Ukraine 54

Shelling of Donetsk, January 19–20, 2015

Bombardierung von Donezk, 19.–20. Januar 2015

●● Ukraine 55

Shelling of Donetsk, January 20–21, 2015

Bombardierung von Donezk, 20.–21. Januar 2015

●● Ukraine 56

Shelling of Donetsk, January 21, 2015

Bombardierung von Donezk, 21. Januar 2015

● Ukraine 57

Shelling of a bus station at Donetsk, January 21, 2015, part 1

Bombardierung einer Bushaltestelle in Donezk, 21. Januar 2015, Teil 1

● Ukraine 58

Shelling of a bus station at Donetsk, January 21, 2015, part 2

Bombardierung einer Bushaltestelle in Donezk, 21. Januar 2015, Teil 2

Ukraine 59

Children of Gorlovka seeking shelter

Die Kinder von Gorlowka suchen Schutz

● Ukraine 60

Donetsk: Burial of a young parents, victims of shelling, their child left as orphan

Donezk: Beerdigung von jungen Eltern, Opfer des Beschusses, ihr Kind ist Waise

●● Ukraine 61

Shelling of Donetsk and Gorlovka, January 20–22, 2015

Bombardierung von Donezk und Gorlowka, 20.–22. Januar 2015

●● Ukraine 62

Shelling of Mariupol, January 24, 2015, part 1

Bombardierung von Mariupol, 24. Januar 2015, Teil 1

●● Ukraine 63

Shelling of Mariupol, January 24, 2015, part 2

Bombardierung von Mariupol, 24. Januar 2015, Teil 2

●● Ukraine 64

Shelling of Mariupol, January 24, 2015, part 3

Bombardierung von Mariupol, 24. Januar 2015, Teil 3

●● Ukraine 65

Shelling of Mariupol, January 24, 2015, part 4

Bombardierung von Mariupol, 24. Januar 2015, Teil 4

●● Ukraine 66

Shelling of Mariupol, January 24, 2015, part 5

Bombardierung von Mariupol, 24. Januar 2015, Teil 5

● Ukraine 67

Little Sasha and the morgue of Donetsk, January 26, 2015

Der kleine Sascha und das Leichenhaus von Donezk, 26. Januar 2015

● Ukraine 68

Shelling of Gorlovka, January 22–25, 2015

Bombardierung von Gorlowka, 22.–25. Januar 2015

●● Ukraine 69

Shelling of Stachanow, January 21, 2015, Burial of victims and other

Bombardierung von Stachanow, 21. Januar 2015, Beerdigung von Opfern u. a.

●● Ukraine 70

Shelling of Stachanov, January 21, 2015

Bombardierung von Stachanow, 21. Januar 2015

● Ukraine 71

Shelling of Stachanov, January 21, 2015

Bombardierung von Stachanow, 21. Januar 2015

● Ukraine 72

Shelling of Stachanov, January 25–28, 2015

Bombardierung von Stachanow, 25.–28. Januar 2015

● Ukraine 73

Shelling of Donetsk, January 30, 2015, part 1

Bombardierung von Donezk, 30. Januar 2015, Teil 1

● Ukraine 74

Shelling of Donetsk, January 30, 2015, part 2

Bombardierung von Donezk, 30. Januar 2015, Teil 2

● Ukraine 75

Shelling of Donetsk, January 30, 2015, part 3

Bombardierung von Donezk, 30. Januar 2015, Teil 3

● Ukraine 76

Shelling of Donetsk, January 29–30, 2015

Bombardierung von Donezk, 29.–30. Januar 2015

● Ukraine 77

Shelling of Donetsk, January 28–29, 2015

Bombardierung von Donezk, 28.–29. Januar 2015

● Ukraine 79

Shelling of Donetsk, February 1, 2015

Bombardierung von Donezk, 1. Februar 2015

● Ukraine 80

Shelling of Donetsk, February 4, 2015

Bombardierung von Donezk, 4. Februar 2015

● Ukraine 81

Shelling of Gorlovka, January 28–29, 2015

Bombardierung von Gorlowka, 28.–29. Januar 2015

● Ukraine 82

Shelling of Donetsk and other places, February 6-7, 2015

Bombardierung von Donezk und anderen Orten, 6.–7. Februar 2015

● Ukraine 83

Destructions at Donetsk and other places, January / February 2015, part 1

Zerstörungen in Donezk und anderen Orten, Januar / Februar 2015, Teil 1

● Ukraine 84

Destructions at Donetsk and other places, January / February 2015, part 2

Zerstörungen in Donezk und anderen Orten, Januar / Februar 2015, Teil 2

●● Ukraine 85

Donetsk, A filimy hit in their house, January 18, 2015

Donezk, Eine Familie in ihrem Haus getroffen, 18. Januar 2015

●● Ukraine 86

Shelling of Kramatorsk, February 10, 2015, part 1

Bombardierung von Kramatorsk, 10. Februar 2015, Teil 1

● Ukraine 87

Shelling of Kramatorsk, February 10, 2015, part 2

Bombardierung von Kramatorsk, 10. Februar 2015, Teil 2

●● Ukraine 88

Shelling of Donetsk, February 11, 2015, part 1

Bombardierung von Donezk, 10. Februar 2015, Teil 1

●● Ukraine 89

Shelling of Donetsk, February 11, 2015, part 2

Bombardierung von Donezk, 10. Februar 2015, Teil 2

●● Ukraine 90

Shelling at Donetsk and Logvinovo, February 9 and 11, 2015

Bombardierungen in Donezk und Logvinovo, 9. und 11. Februar 2015

● Ukraine 91

Shelling of Zorinsk, February 8, 2015, part 1

Bombardierungen von Zorinsk, 8. Februar 2015, Teil 1

● Ukraine 92

Shelling of Zorinsk, February 8, 2015, part 2

Bombardierungen von Zorinsk, 8. Februar 2015, Teil 2

● Ukraine 93

Shelling of Zorinsk, February 8, 2015, part 3

Bombardierungen von Zorinsk, 8. Februar 2015, Teil 3

● Ukraine 94

Shelling of Lugansk, February 12, 2015, in the evening

Bombardierung von Lugansk am 12. Februar 2015, abends

●● Ukraine 95

The shelling of Donetsk on February 14, 2015

Die Bombardierung von Donezk am 14. Februar 2015

● Ukraine 96

Albrecht Müller zu den Differenzen zwischen Merkel und Obama und der Kriegsschuldfrage

(only in German)

●● Ukraine 97

Gorlovka: Three children of a family killed by shelling, February 12, 2015 , part 1

Gorlowka: Drei Kinder einer Familie durch Granatenbeschuss getötet, 12. Februar 2015, Teil 1

●● Ukraine 98

Gorlovka: Three children of a family killed by shelling, February 12, 2015 , part 2

Gorlowka: Drei Kinder einer Familie durch Granatenbeschuss getötet, 12. Februar 2015, Teil 2

● Ukraine 99

Severely wounded by Ukrainian shelling

Schwer verletzt durch ukrainischen Beschuss

● Yemen

From Ukraine to Yemen

Von der Ukraine in den Jemen

● Ukraine – „Separatists“

Violations of Human Rights by the Rebels in Ukraine

Verletzungen der Menschenrechte durch die Rebellen in der Ukraine

Further reading, articles in the press and blogs, Ukraine

Zum Weiterlesen, Artikel in der Presse und im Internet, Ukraine

Further reading, articles in the press and blogs, related subjects

Zum Weiterlesen, Artikel in der Presse und im Internet, verwandte Themen

By the images shown here, their authors want to spread the message of the humanitarian catastrophy of the war in eastern Ukraine. Therefore these photos are distributed in the (so far predominantly Russian-speaking) internet independently of copyright reservations. Please contribute to show the real pictures of this war. Link to this page. Show these photos, use them yourself for your own documentations, articles and websites. In this case, please put a link at http://poorworld.net/Ukraine0.htm. The publisher of this site can not be held liable for issues that arise from the use of images and texts from this website by third parties. This also covers any copyright and moral rights claims.

Please inquire for the use of movies / images / texts by Oleg Zheliabin-Nezhinskiy at: oleg.zheliabin@facebook.com

Mit den hier gezeigten Bildern möchten die Urheber die Botschaft der humanitären Katastrophe des Krieges in der Ostukraine verbreiten. Sie werden daher unabhängig von urheberrechtlichen Vorbehalten im (bisher überwiegend russischsprachigen) Internet verbreitet. Tragen Sie dazu bei, die wahren Bilder dieses Krieges zu zeigen. Verlinken Sie auf diese Seite. Zeigen Sie diese Bilder, verwenden Sie sie selbst für Ihre eigenen Dokumentationen, Artikel und Webseiten. Für diesen Fall setzen Sie bitte einen Link auf http://poorworld.net/Ukraine0.htm. Der Herausgeber dieser Seite übernimmt keine Haftung für Probleme, die sich aus der Nutzung von Bildern und Texten dieser Webseite durch Dritte ergeben. Das gilt auch für eventuelle urheberrechtliche und persönlichkeitsrechtliche Ansprüche.

Für die Verwendung von Filmen / Bildern / Texten von Oleg Zheliabin-Nezhinskiy bitte anfragen: oleg.zheliabin@facebook.com

Links

Mit Urteil vom 12.5.1998 hat das LG Hamburg entschieden, dass man durch Ausbringung eines Links die Inhalte der gelinkten Seite ggf. mit zu verantworten hat. Dies kann, so das LG, nur verhindert werden, indem man sich ausdrücklich von den gelinkten Seiten distanziert. Wir erklären ausdrücklich, dass wir keinen Einfluss auf Gestaltung und Inhalte der hier gelinkten Seiten haben und uns von allen Inhalten der dadurch aufgerufenen Seiten distanzieren. Durch Anklicken eines der Links akzeptieren Sie diesen Hinweis.

Das Copyright für alle gelinkten Sites liegt bei den jeweiligen Autoren bzw. Anbietern.

Wenn Sie auf einer von uns gelinkten Site rechtsradikale oder sonstige illegale Inhalte finden, informieren Sie uns bitte. Wir werden das überprüfen und den Link umgehend entfernen: info“at“poorworld.net (@ für „at“ zu setzen)

Fair use notice

This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. It is being made available in an effort to advance the understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, and so on. It is believed that this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.

Impressum