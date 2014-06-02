|
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN UKRAINE? – WAS PASSIERT IN DER UKRAINE?
Young mother and baby, killed by shelling, Gorlovka,
July 27, 2014
Photo: Oleg Zheliabin-Nezhinskiy
These sites showing war as
it is with it’s destructions and killed people for visitors 18 + only!
Diese Seiten, die den Krieg zeigen, wie er wirklich
ist, nur für Besucher über 18!
● Photos of casualities (18 +) / Fotos von Opfern (18
+)
● Photos
of destruction / Fotos von Zerstörungen
● Longer
text / Längerer Text
There is no
special order by date or by subject, please scroll down the whole page
Keine besondere Ordnung nach dem Datum oder dem
Inhalt, bitte ganz durchscrollen
Why this website?
Warum diese Webseite?
●● Photos of victims of
the war
Why such photos?
Warum solche Fotos?
OUR victims in Ukraine (in
German)
Propaganda and truth
related to images and films
Propaganda und Wahrheit bei Bildern und Filmen
The victims of shelling the
city of Gorlovka at July, 27 and a message for humanity and peace
Die Opfer des Granatenbeschusses der Stadt Gorlovka am 27. Juli und eine Botschaft von Menschlichkeit und Frieden
Gorlovka on July 27, 2014. Kristina
and Kira and other victims
Gorlovka am 27. Juli 2014. Kristina und Kira und
andere Opfer
Kristina and Kira. A letter to
Marina Poroshenko
Kristina und Kira. Ein Brief an Marina Poroshenko
Kristina and Kira. “Who gave the order to kill
my children?“
Kristina und Kira.“Wer gab den Befehl, meine Kinder
zu töten?”
● Ukraine 1 D
Kristina and Kira. Fight for Justice
Kristina und Kira. Kampf um Gerechtigkeit
● Gorlovka 1 Gorlovka 2 Gorlovka 3 Gorlovka 4 Gorlovka 5
Gorlovka 6 Gorlovka 7 Gorlovka 8 Gorlovka 9 Gorlovka 10
Gorlovka 11 Gorlovka 12 Gorlovka 13 Gorlovka14 Gorlovka 15
Gorlovka End of July /
Beginning of August 2014
Gorlovka Ende Juli / Anfang August 2014
●●● Ukraine 2
The shelling of cities: What
that means
Der Granatenbeschuss auf Städte: Was das bedeutet
●● Ukraine 3
What mass media tell us and
what war really means
Was uns die Massenmedien erzählen und was der Krieg
wirklich bedeutet
●●● Ukraine 4
Gorlovka – a tortured city
Gorlovka – eine gefolterte Stadt
●● Ukraine 5
What politicians tell us and
what war really means
Was uns Politiker erzählen und was der Krieg
wirklich bedeutet
Victims of shelling at
Lugansk, July 18 and 24, 2014
Opfer des Beschusses in Lugansk, 18. und 24. Juli 2014
Shelling of Severodonetsk
and Karlovka, July 2014
Bombardierung von Severodonezk und Karlowka, Juli
2014
●●
Ukraine 6 B
Shelling at Lugansk, July
14, 2014
Bombardierung von Lugansk, 14. Juli 2014
●●
Ukraine 7
More victims and
destructions
Mehr Opfer und Zerstörungen
●●
Ukraine 8
Destructions and victims at
Donezk, August 2014
Zerstörungen und Opfer in Donezk, August 2014
Destructions and victims at
Donezk, August 9, 2014
Zerstörungen und Opfer in Donezk, 9. August 2014
●● Ukraine 10
Shelling of Donezk, August
14 and 15, 2014
Granatenbeschuss von Donezk, 14. und 15. August 2014
● Ukraine 11
Gorlovka, The tortured city
II
Gorlovka – Die gefolterte Stadt, II
●●
Ukraine 12
Shelling of Lugansk
Granatenbeschuss von Lugansk
●● Ukraine 13
Mortar Shelling of
Petrovsky, August 2, 2014
Mörserbeschuss von Petrovsky, 2. August 2014
●● Ukraine 14
Artillery shelling of
Marinka, July 12, 2014
Artilleriebeschuss von Marinka, 12. Juli 2014
Shelling of Zugres, August
13, 2014
Beschuss von Zugres, 13. August 2014
Shelling of Donezk, Aug.
16, part I
Beschuss von Donezk, 16. Aug., Teil I
Shelling of Donezk, Aug.
16, part II
Beschuss von Donezk, 16. Aug., Teil II
Air attack at Lugansk, June
2, 2014, part I
Luftangriff auf Lugansk, 2. Juni 2014, Teil I
●● Ukraine 19
Air attack at Lugansk, June
2, 2014, part II
Luftangriff auf Lugansk, 2. Juni 2014, Teil II
Destructions, destructions, destructions
Zerstörungen, Zerstörungen, Zerstörungen
●● Ukraine 21
Makeevka shelled, Aug. 18,
2014
Bombardierung von Makeevka, 18. Aug. 2014
●● Ukraine
22
The bombing of Kondrashkovke,
July 2, 2014, part I
Die Bombardierung von Kondrashkovke, 2. Juli 2014,
Teil I
●● Ukraine 23
The bombing of
Kondrashkovke, July 2, 2014, part II
Die Bombardierung von Kondrashkovke, 2. Juli 2014,
Teil II
●● Ukraine 24
The bombing of Donezk,
August 27 and 28, 2014
Die Bombardierung von Donezk, 27. und 28. August 2014
●● Ukraine
25
The bombing of Donezk,
August 27 and 28, 2014
Die Bombardierung von Donezk, 27. und 28. August 2014
The bombing of Donezk, August
27, 2014
Die Bombardierung von Donezk, 27. August 2014
Air attack at Snishnoje,
July 15, 2014
Luftangriff auf Snishnoje, 15. Juli 2014
Air attack at Snishnoje,
July 15, 2014
Luftangriff auf Snishnoje, 15. Juli 2014
●● Ukraine
29
Lugansk permanently bombed
Lugansk wird ständig bombardiert
Willy Wimmer on the Ukraine
crisis (in German)
Willy Wimmer über die Ukraine-Krise
Truck with refugees came
under fire, near Lugansk, Aug. 18, 2014
LKW mit Flüchtlingen geriet unter Feuer, bei
Lugansk, 18. Aug. 2014
●●
Ukraine 32
Various images of victims
Verschiedene Bilder von Kriegsopfern
Destructions after the
shelling of Lugansk August 20, 2014
Zerstörungen nach der Bombardierung von Lugansk am
20. August
2014
●● Ukraine 34
After the cease fire:
Pictures from Lugansk and Ilovajsk
Nach dem Waffenstillstand: Bilder aus Lugansk und
Ilovajsk
Lugansk, July 28: Old
people’s home under fire
Lugansk, 28. Juli: Altersheim unter Feuer
●● Ukraine 36
Shelling of Donezk Sept.
14, 2014
Bombardierung von Donezk am 14. Sept. 2014
●● Ukraine 37
Shelling of Donezk Sept.
15, 2014
Bombardierung von Donezk am 15. Sept. 2014
Commentary on the planned
frontier wall, 16. September (only German)
Kommentar zur geplanten Grenzmauer, 16. September
Shelling of Donezk Sept.
12, Sept., 18, 2014
Bombardierung von Donezk am 12. und 18. Sept. 2014
A new propaganda piece from Ukrainian TV: a
mass-grave near Lugansk, Sept. 9, 2014
Ein neues Propagandastück
des ukrainischen Fernsehens: Ein Massengrab bei Lugansk, 9. Sept. 2014
●● Ukraine 41
The morgue of Lugansk, Sept. 8, 2014
Das Leichenhaus von
Lugansk, 8. September, 2014
●● Ukraine 42
Slaviansk: Mortar Shelling by Ukrainian troops,
May, 2014
Mörserbeschuss durch die ukrainischen Truppen, Mai 2014
●● Ukraine 43
Slaviansk: Mortar Shelling by Ukrainian troops,
June 9, 2014
Mörserbeschuss durch die ukrainischen Truppen, 9. Juni 2014
Slaviansk: Mortar Shelling by Ukrainian troops,
June 10, 2014
Mörserbeschuss durch die ukrainischen Truppen, 10. Juni 2014
●● Ukraine 45
Slaviansk: Mortar Shelling by Ukrainian troops,
June 20–29, 2014
Mörserbeschuss durch die ukrainischen Truppen, 20.–29. Juni 2014
Slaviansk: Mortar Shelling by Ukrainian troops,
June 30, 2014, part I
Mörserbeschuss durch die ukrainischen Truppen, 30. Juni 2014,
Teil I
●● Ukraine 47
Slaviansk: Mortar Shelling by Ukrainian troops,
June 30, 2014, part II
Mörserbeschuss durch die ukrainischen Truppen, 30. Juni 2014,
Teil II
Alexander Solzhenitsyn
foresees the Ukraine crisis
Alexander Solschenizyn sieht die Ukrainekrise lange voraus
Wer trägt die Schuld an den Toten in der Ukraine?
Die Einschätzung der Lage von NATO-Geheimdienstlern (only in
German)
Yenakievo, Sept. 3,
2014 – Morgue at Saporoshje, Sept. 8, 2014 – Other casualities
Jenakiewo, 3. Sept. 2014 – Leichenhaus in Saporoshje, 8. Sept.
2014 – Weitere Opfer
Shelling of Donetsk,
January 18, 2015
Bombardierung von Donezk, 18. Januar 2015
●● Ukraine 53
Shelling of Gorlovka,
January 18, 2015
Bombardierung von Gorlowka, 18. Januar 2015
●●
Ukraine 54
Shelling of Donetsk, January
19–20, 2015
Bombardierung von Donezk, 19.–20. Januar 2015
●●
Ukraine 55
Shelling of Donetsk,
January 20–21, 2015
Bombardierung von Donezk, 20.–21. Januar 2015
●●
Ukraine 56
Shelling of Donetsk,
January 21, 2015
Bombardierung von Donezk, 21. Januar 2015
Shelling of a bus station
at Donetsk, January 21, 2015, part 1
Bombardierung einer Bushaltestelle in Donezk, 21.
Januar 2015, Teil 1
Shelling of a bus station
at Donetsk, January 21, 2015, part 2
Bombardierung einer Bushaltestelle in Donezk, 21.
Januar 2015, Teil 2
Children of Gorlovka
seeking shelter
Die Kinder von Gorlowka suchen Schutz
Donetsk: Burial of a young
parents, victims of shelling, their child left as orphan
Donezk: Beerdigung von jungen Eltern, Opfer des
Beschusses, ihr Kind ist Waise
●● Ukraine 61
Shelling of Donetsk
and Gorlovka, January 20–22, 2015
Bombardierung
von Donezk und Gorlowka, 20.–22. Januar 2015
●● Ukraine 62
Shelling of Mariupol,
January 24, 2015, part 1
Bombardierung
von Mariupol, 24. Januar 2015, Teil 1
●● Ukraine 63
Shelling of Mariupol,
January 24, 2015, part 2
Bombardierung
von Mariupol, 24. Januar 2015, Teil 2
●● Ukraine 64
Shelling of Mariupol,
January 24, 2015, part 3
Bombardierung
von Mariupol, 24. Januar 2015, Teil 3
●● Ukraine
65
Shelling of Mariupol, January
24, 2015, part 4
Bombardierung
von Mariupol, 24. Januar 2015, Teil 4
●● Ukraine 66
Shelling of Mariupol,
January 24, 2015, part 5
Bombardierung
von Mariupol, 24. Januar 2015, Teil 5
Little Sasha and the
morgue of Donetsk, January 26, 2015
Der kleine
Sascha und das Leichenhaus von Donezk, 26. Januar 2015
Shelling of Gorlovka,
January 22–25, 2015
Bombardierung
von Gorlowka, 22.–25. Januar 2015
●● Ukraine 69
Shelling of Stachanow,
January 21, 2015, Burial of victims and other
Bombardierung
von Stachanow, 21. Januar 2015, Beerdigung von Opfern u. a.
●● Ukraine 70
Shelling of Stachanov,
January 21, 2015
Bombardierung
von Stachanow, 21. Januar 2015
Shelling of Stachanov,
January 21, 2015
Bombardierung
von Stachanow, 21. Januar 2015
Shelling of Stachanov,
January 25–28, 2015
Bombardierung
von Stachanow, 25.–28. Januar 2015
Shelling of Donetsk,
January 30, 2015, part 1
Bombardierung
von Donezk, 30. Januar 2015, Teil 1
Shelling of Donetsk,
January 30, 2015, part 2
Bombardierung
von Donezk, 30. Januar 2015, Teil 2
Shelling of Donetsk,
January 30, 2015, part 3
Bombardierung
von Donezk, 30. Januar 2015, Teil 3
Shelling of Donetsk,
January 29–30, 2015
Bombardierung
von Donezk, 29.–30. Januar 2015
Shelling of Donetsk,
January 28–29, 2015
Bombardierung
von Donezk, 28.–29. Januar 2015
Shelling of Donetsk,
February 1, 2015
Bombardierung
von Donezk, 1. Februar 2015
Shelling of Donetsk,
February 4, 2015
Bombardierung
von Donezk, 4. Februar 2015
Shelling of Gorlovka,
January 28–29, 2015
Bombardierung
von Gorlowka, 28.–29. Januar 2015
Shelling of Donetsk
and other places, February 6-7, 2015
Bombardierung
von Donezk und anderen Orten, 6.–7. Februar 2015
Destructions at
Donetsk and other places, January / February 2015, part 1
Zerstörungen in
Donezk und anderen Orten, Januar / Februar 2015, Teil 1
Destructions at
Donetsk and other places, January / February 2015, part 2
Zerstörungen in
Donezk und anderen Orten, Januar / Februar 2015, Teil 2
●● Ukraine 85
Donetsk, A filimy hit in their house, January 18, 2015
Donezk, Eine
Familie in ihrem Haus getroffen, 18. Januar 2015
●● Ukraine 86
Shelling of
Kramatorsk, February 10, 2015, part 1
Bombardierung
von Kramatorsk, 10. Februar 2015, Teil 1
Shelling of
Kramatorsk, February 10, 2015, part 2
Bombardierung
von Kramatorsk, 10. Februar 2015, Teil 2
●● Ukraine
88
Shelling of Donetsk,
February 11, 2015, part 1
Bombardierung
von Donezk, 10. Februar 2015, Teil 1
●● Ukraine 89
Shelling of Donetsk,
February 11, 2015, part 2
Bombardierung
von Donezk, 10. Februar 2015, Teil 2
●● Ukraine 90
Shelling at
Donetsk and Logvinovo, February 9 and 11, 2015
Bombardierungen in Donezk und
Logvinovo, 9. und 11. Februar 2015
Shelling of Zorinsk,
February 8, 2015, part 1
Bombardierungen von Zorinsk, 8. Februar
2015, Teil 1
Shelling of
Zorinsk, February 8, 2015, part 2
Bombardierungen von Zorinsk, 8. Februar
2015, Teil 2
Shelling of
Zorinsk, February 8, 2015, part 3
Bombardierungen von Zorinsk, 8. Februar
2015, Teil 3
Shelling of
Lugansk, February 12, 2015, in the evening
Bombardierung von Lugansk am 12.
Februar 2015, abends
●● Ukraine 95
The shelling of
Donetsk on February 14, 2015
Die Bombardierung von Donezk am 14. Februar 2015
Albrecht Müller zu den Differenzen
zwischen Merkel und Obama und der Kriegsschuldfrage
(only in
German)
●● Ukraine 97
Gorlovka: Three
children of a family killed by shelling, February 12, 2015
Gorlowka: Drei Kinder einer Familie durch Granatenbeschuss
getötet, 12. Februar 2015, Teil 1
●● Ukraine 98
Gorlovka: Three
children of a family killed by shelling, February 12, 2015
Gorlowka: Drei Kinder einer Familie durch Granatenbeschuss
getötet, 12. Februar 2015, Teil 2
Severely
wounded by Ukrainian shelling
Schwer verletzt durch ukrainischen
Beschuss
● Yemen
From Ukraine to
Yemen
Von der Ukraine in den Jemen
Violations of Human Rights by the
Rebels in Ukraine
Verletzungen
der Menschenrechte durch die Rebellen in der Ukraine
● Ukraine – Links
Further reading, articles
in the press and blogs, Ukraine
Zum Weiterlesen, Artikel in der Presse und im
Internet, Ukraine
● Ukraine –
Links 2
Further reading, articles
in the press and blogs, related subjects
Zum Weiterlesen, Artikel in der Presse und im
Internet, verwandte Themen
By the images shown
here, their authors want to spread the message of the humanitarian
catastrophy of the war in eastern Ukraine. Therefore these photos are
distributed in the (so far predominantly Russian-speaking) internet
independently of copyright reservations. Please contribute to show the real
pictures of this war. Link to this page. Show these photos, use them yourself
for your own documentations, articles and websites. In this case, please put
a link at http://poorworld.net/Ukraine0.htm. The publisher of this
site can not be held liable for issues that arise from the use of images and
texts from this website by third parties. This also covers any copyright and
moral rights claims.
Please inquire
for the use of movies / images / texts by Oleg Zheliabin-Nezhinskiy at: oleg.zheliabin@facebook.com
Mit den hier gezeigten Bildern möchten die Urheber die
Botschaft der humanitären Katastrophe des Krieges in der Ostukraine
verbreiten. Sie werden daher unabhängig von urheberrechtlichen Vorbehalten im
(bisher überwiegend russischsprachigen) Internet verbreitet. Tragen Sie dazu
bei, die wahren Bilder dieses Krieges zu zeigen. Verlinken Sie auf diese
Seite. Zeigen Sie diese Bilder, verwenden Sie sie selbst für Ihre eigenen
Dokumentationen, Artikel und Webseiten. Für diesen Fall setzen Sie bitte
einen Link auf http://poorworld.net/Ukraine0.htm.
Der Herausgeber dieser Seite übernimmt keine Haftung für Probleme, die sich
aus der Nutzung von Bildern und Texten dieser Webseite durch Dritte ergeben.
Das gilt auch für eventuelle urheberrechtliche und persönlichkeitsrechtliche
Ansprüche.
Für die Verwendung von Filmen / Bildern / Texten
von Oleg
Zheliabin-Nezhinskiy bitte anfragen: oleg.zheliabin@facebook.com
Links
